CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign County Coroner has identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a semi tractor-trailer, Tuesday morning.
Cedric H. Jones, 28 of Champaign, was identified as the pedestrian. Jones was pronounced dead on scene at 9:10 a.m. '
According to officials, Jones was found in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 near mile post 180 after being struck by a semi tractor-trailer traveling eastbound.
The coroner reports Jones died from multiple traumatic injuries he received during this incident, and no autopsy will be preformed. Toxicology results however, are pending.
Traffic was temporarily diverted off Interstate 74 east onto Interstate 57 north due to the incident, but has since been reopened.
WAND will continue to update this story as more information is released.
