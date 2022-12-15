(WAND) - The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of a man who died in a hit-and-run crash on US Route 36, Thursday morning.
The coroner identified Norman D. Nicholas, 59, of Decatur, as the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle near the roadway in the 5800 block of E Route 36.
Nicholas was pronounced dead at 9:14 a.m.
Coroner Day reports Nicholas' autopsy indicated he died from multiple blunt injuries due to being struck by a motor vehicle.
Illinois State Police were summoned to the scene and took control of the investigation. US 36 was shut down for approximately 5 hours due to to the investigation.
ISP continues to investigate the issues surrounding this death.
At this time no other information has been released.
WAND News is working to learn more information about the crash and will update this story.
