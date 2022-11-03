CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of the man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 57 Thursday morning.
Jorge E. De La O of Cicero, Illinois was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. at a hospital in Urbana.
De La O was a passenger in a box van that collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer semi. Initial reports show that he died from blunt force injuries received in the crash. De La O was 23.
The incident is under investigation by Illinois State Police and the coroner's office.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
