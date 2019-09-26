CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- A deadly crash on Interstate 74 closed the eastbound lanes for hours on Thursday morning.
Illinois State Police say the crash happened at the 178 milepost. That's near U.S. 150 and Prairieview Road.
ISP said a red Lexus sedan was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate around 3:20 a.m. The Lexus crashed head-on into a truck tractor that was traveling east on I-74.
The driver of the Lexus, 29-year-old Michael A. Montgomery of Peoria, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the Champaign County Coroner an autopsy on Montgomery is scheduled for Thursday.
The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
I-74 reopened around 7 a.m.