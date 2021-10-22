DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-Macon County Coroner has identified the two victims killed in a head on collision crash in Decatur.
Kesha L. Selvy, 31 of Decatur and Taylor R.W. Lindsay, 26, of Kincaid were both pronounced dead at 4:13 a.m. on Friday, after suffering massive head trauma, per Coroner.
According to police, a white 2001 Mitsubishi Galant was traveling east on Grand Ave at the same time as a gold 2007 Honda Fit was traveling west on Grand Ave approaching Clinton St.
Police say one of the vehicles then crossed over into oncoming traffic striking the other vehicle head on.
Sellvy, who police say was driving the Mitsubishi, and Lindsay, formerly of Nevada, was the driver of the Honda, both found deceased on the scene.
Officials say no other occupants were in either vehicle and both drivers were not wearing their seat belts.
It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor in this accident.
Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.
At this time no further information has been released.
