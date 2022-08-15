SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning after a shooting in Springfield.
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the 42-year-old Springfield man that was shot at a residence on North 8th Street in Springfield as Roosevelt Sims.
Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Springfield Police officers responded to the 1100 block of north 8th Street for a report of a shooting.
Sims was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:32 a.m. Monday morning.
The autopsy report indicated Sims died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Decody Stamps, 35, of Springfield was taken into custody within an hour of the shooting. He was arrested for first degree murder and transported to the Sangamon County Jail.
Monday, Stamps was charged with three counts of first degree murder by Sangamon County States Attorney Dan Wright. He remains in custody with bond set at $2 million.
The death is being investigated as a homicide by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
