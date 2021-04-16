CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Remains were discovered in a suspicious package found at Eastern Illinois University.
The package was recovered at the Coaches Stadium dugout on campus Friday afternoon.
According to the Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers, the remains look like an embryo, but it's unclear what type of remains they are. Authorities plan to have a pathologist figure out if the remains are human or animal.
Schniers described the remains as very small and about three inches in size.
The coroner hopes to find out by Monday or Tuesday at the earliest.
