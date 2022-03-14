RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Coroner confirms the death of a Riverton High School teacher found deceased at Riverton High School on Saturday.
Coroner Almon released the identity of David Dressell, 51, of Riverton, who was pronounced deceased at 11:05 a.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner.
The school released the following statement regarding the loss of their beloved teacher:
"With a very heavy heart, we are devastated to report the passing this morning of beloved Riverton High School teacher, Mr. Dave Dressel. Mr. Dressel has been such a positive influence on all of the lives he has touched in his time at Riverton. His spirit will live-on in all of us through his love of our music, science, our school and community, but especially our students who he dearly loved. It goes without saying that he will forever be missed by us.
Riverton High School will be open on Monday, March 14 at 10:00 a.m., and our counselors will be available for students, staff, and community members.
Please keep the Dressel Family in your thoughts and prayers."
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.