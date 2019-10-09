EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man has died weeks after a Sept. 11 motorcycle crash.
As WAND-TV previously reported, 61-year-old Randy James crashed after driving from Route 33 in Beecher City to Illinois Route 128. The road was covered in an "unknown liquid", according to state police, causing the crash.
Troopers said they believe the liquid might be diesel fuel.
James, who is from Shelbyville, lost his life Wednesday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Injuries sustained in the crash were the cause of death, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup.
Northrup's office and Illinois State Police District 12 are continuing to investigate.