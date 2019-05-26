SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man found dead in Springfield died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to autopsy results.
Investigators say they found 32-year-old Reginald Swope in his vehicle with at least one wound in his upper body. He was in a car at about 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of N. 14th St.
Swope had already died when police arrived. Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards says his death is consistent in manner with a homicide.
Springfield police continue to investigate. Blood tests and histology are pending.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police Department (217) 788-8311.