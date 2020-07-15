SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man lost his life in a recent stabbing, investigators said.
According to the Sangamon County Coroner's Office, 43-year-old Ray Lofton died at 12:29 a.m. Tuesday at HSHS St. John's Hospital. The coroner responded at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said the man was found in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Ave. after midnight that morning.
An autopsy determined a stab wound was the cause of Lofton's death. Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide.
Springfield police and the Sangamon County Coroner's Office are working on the investigation.
