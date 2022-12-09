CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup just confirmed State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) was pronounced dead around 1:15 this afternoon at Carle Foundation Hospital.
He was 45 years old.
The Champaign County Coroner said Bennett died from natural causes under physician care. He could not provide any further details surrounding his death.
No other information has been provided at this time.
Bennett was the chief co-sponsor of the SAFE-T Act trailer bill that was signed earlier this month.
Regarding the act, he said, "It’s vital the pretrial system in Illinois remains equitable and that all individuals are treated fairly, regardless of financial status. After collaboration between a diverse group, we were able to create a measure that ensures public safety and maintains the intent of the Pretrial Fairness Act. I am proud of everyone’s collaborative effort and their commitment to make Illinois safe.”
Bennett left behind his wife Stacey and their two children.
Born in Gibson City, Bennett was a fifth-generation central Illinoisan who previously worked as an Assistant State's Attorney in Champaign County. He was appointed to the senate seat previously held by Michael Frerichs after Frerichs was sworn in as Illinois State Treasurer in 2015.
Frerichs described Bennett as, "a loving husband, devoted father," and, "one of my closest friends."
State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) released a statement on behalf of the House Public Safety Working Group:
“The loss of Senator Scott Bennett is an unexpected tragedy. Senator Bennett’s collegiality and dedication was instrumental to the work of refining and enhancing the SAFE-T Act, and his dedication to his community was paramount. His passing is a sad moment for our state as a whole, and his community, his friends, and his family in particular. We are united in grief with all who loved Senator Bennett, and wish peace and comfort for his family.”
The Illinois Republican Party posted the following statement on their Twitter page:
"Sadly we are mourning the tragic passing of Senator Scott Bennett. He was a genuine public servant and an honorable man. We are sending our heartfelt prayers to his family in their time of need."
Illinois Governor, JB Pritzker released this statement:
"Today, the state of Illinois mourns the loss of a dedicated public servant and devoted father. Senator Scott Bennett was a good man who always operated with the best of interest of his constituents in mind. Throughout his time in Springfield, he fiercely advocated for the institutions that shaped his life, from his upbringing on a Gibson City farm, all the way to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The entire state is a better place thanks to his service. MK and I send our thoughts to his loving wife Stacey and their two beautiful children during this difficult period."
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.