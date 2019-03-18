SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Autopsy results showed a woman found dead in Springfield lost her life from strangulation.
A coroner's report says Stephanie Brown, 26, died from ligature strangulation. It says her death is consistent with a homicide. Further lab and microscopic tests are pending.
A woman has been arrested in Brown's death. Jalesha Horton, 28, is charged with first-degree murder.
Police said she killed 26-year-old Stephanie Brown. Brown was found dead in the 1000 block of North 4th St. Saturday morning.
Horton was also found at the home.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8311.