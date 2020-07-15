MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — A Maroa teen killed in a rural Macon County crash died from massive trauma, according to coroner Michael Day's office.
A Wednesday update to the investigation of a Tuesday night crash said a 16-year-old female died when a vehicle hit a retaining wall/roadway fixture in the area of South Lincoln Memorial Parkway and Elwin Road. The crash was reported at 10:15 p.m.
A news release from Day said the teen "massive torso/lower extremity trauma."
Authorities said two other occupants of the car, including a 17-year-old driver and 13-year-old passenger, were airlifted to an out-of-county trauma center. An update on their status is not yet available.
The Macon County coroner is withholding the name of the victim until her family can be notified.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. An inquest is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.