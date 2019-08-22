Shelbyville, Ill (WAND) – The looming question for campers at Lake Shelbyville is which camping facilities will be open in 2020.
“I don’t know how we can keep everything open,” stated Jon Summers, Lake Shelbyville manager, in a phone conversation with WAND News Thursday. Summers went on to say some locations at the lake will be closed but it is too early to say which ones.
WAND News received a tip one location could be the Opossum Creek Recreation Area. A camper also told a reporter a volunteer working at the campground mentioned to her this would be the last season the site is open.
The Army Corps of Engineers operates the lake and recreational areas.
Nationally, the Corps is facing threatened budget cuts in the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. State Rep. Brad Halbrook (R-Shelbyville) told WAND News his office has not been contacted by the Corps regarding any possible closures. A message left at U.S. Senator Dick Durbin’s office has not been returned.