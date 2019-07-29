LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A correctional officer has been arrested for two counts custodial sexual misconduct.
The charges stems from a sexual relationship between 28-year-old Ashley Doll and an inmate at Lincoln Correctional Center. Doll and the inmate began having sexual relations between April and June of this year.
Doll was arrested on July 18, in Lincoln. She posted bond and was released from the Logan County Jail. Court records show that Doll is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 27
The inmate, Mathew Jacobs, is serving an 18-month sentence for theft.
WAND-TV has reached out to the Illinois Department of Corrections for a comment on the investigation.