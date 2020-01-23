PONTIAC, Ill. (WAND) - A Cullom man accused of killing his wife, son, and neighbor has pleaded not guilty to the homicides.
Clifford Brewer, 53, made the plea during his arraignment Thursday in Livingston County court, WEEK reports.
Brewer faces six counts of first-degree murder, two each for the victims, his wife Shirley Brewer, son Christian Brewer and neighbor Norman Walker.
Brewer is a correctional officer.
Illinois State Police said he told them he had been Christmas shopping on Christmas Eve and got into an argument with his wife when he got home.
Shirley Brewer called their neighbor, Norman, so she could have a friend to talk to.
Brewer said he fell asleep shortly after that and woke up to find his wife, neighbor, and son all dead.
However, police said Brewer was washing clothes when they arrived and did not keep his story straight about who a gun found in the home belonged to.
Brewer’s next court appearance is scheduled for January 23.
He has been an active correctional officer at the Pontiac Correctional Center since 2001 and has not yet been placed on leave.