CHICAGO (WAND) - All corruption charges against former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock will be dropped if he pays back money owed to the Internal Revenue Service and his campaign fund.
The Chicago Tribune reports federal prosecutors in Chicago have agreed to drop all charges as a part of a deal known as a deferred prosecution agreement.
The deal was was announced Wednesday during what was supposed to be a routine status hearing.
According to the agreement, Schock must pay $42,000 to the IRS and $68,000 to his congressional campaign fund.
If he makes those payments prosecutors will drop all felony counts.
Schock’s campaign committee, Schock for Congress, will plead guilty as part of the deal to a misdemeanor count of failing to properly report expenses.
Schock resigned in 2015, "amid the federal investigation into his use of his campaign funds and House allowance to pay personal expenses ranging from a remodeling of his Washington office inspired by the British television series 'Downton Abbey' to flying on a private plane to attend a Chicago Bears game," the Chicago Tribune reports.
Schock was charged in November 2016 with wire fraud, mail fraud, theft of government funds, making false statements, filing false reports with federal election officials and filing false tax returns. Two counts were later dismissed.
Schock was scheduled to go to trial on June 10 in federal court in Chicago.