(WAND) - The Rebuild Illinois laws will soon raise the price you pay when buying a car.
Rebuild Illinois is Gov. JB Pritzker's $45 billion capital plan. Money will be spent improving state roads and buildings.
So, what is changing, and how does it impact you?
- Gas Tax: The gas tax was doubled from $0.19 per gallon to $0.38 per gallon. It took effect in July 2019.
- Title Fee: It went from $95 to $150 and took effect in July 2019.
- Car registration: Starting Jan. 1, 2020 registering your car will cost $151, up from $101.
- Dealer documentation fee: This will go from $174.94 to $300 on Jan. 1, 2020.
- Trade-In Sales Tax Cap: Starting Jan. 1, 2020, only the first $10,000 in trade-in value will be used as a tax credit. The state sales tax on vehicles is 6.25% but local taxes are added as well.
WEEK gave this example. If you are buying a $35,000 car and getting $15,000 for a trade-in, it will cost you an extra $500 in taxes and fees if you wait until next year.