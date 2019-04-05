CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Costco could be coming to Champaign.
The News Gazette reports the Champaign City Council has a development agreement with Costco on its study session agenda for Tuesday night.
The store would be built at the site of the old Bergner's building, which is set to be demolished.
Champaign projects Costco would bring $7.1 million in sales tax revenue during the first six years of business.
It would employ 150 to 225 people. The News Gazette reports the starting rate for cashiers is $14 an hour, and the average employee makes $22.50 an hour.
The development agreement would reimburse Costco $2.75 million from sales tax revenue over a period of up to ten years, if approved. There is an option to extend that up to 15 years.