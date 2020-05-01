(WAND) - Researchers are working to learn if dogs might be able to sniff out whether or not a person has COVID-19.
Work on this idea is happening at the University of Pennsylvania vet school. In a pilot program, scent detection dogs sniff out positive COVID-19 samples.
The animals go through three weeks of a process called odor imprinting, where they're exposed to positive COVID-19 saliva and urine samples in a lab setting. The dogs then learn the odor, allowing researchers to document that they can discriminate between positive and negative samples.
That then allows them to create the platform for testing if a dog can identify an infected person. Dogs could then play a vital role in detecting COVID-19, which could matter significantly when it comes to asymptomatic people or hospital or business environments where testing proves to be a challenge.
Trained dogs could begin preliminary screening of live humans as early as July.
Dogs like Poncho and Miss M, who have up to 300 million smell receptors compared to the 6 million of humans, are part of the study and in a unique position to help with disease detection.
