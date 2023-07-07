DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – There was an outside chance Lake Decatur could have become Lake Peoria if the Decatur City Council had not taken the right steps in the 1920s.
A.E. Staley needed a water supply for his milling facility in Decatur. It would require the construction of a lake to provide a water supply for the thousands of gallons of water needed each day.
If the council did not approve construction of the lake Staley had purchased land in Peoria. He would have moved his plant and the jobs it provided to Peoria. The Decatur City Council approved the lake project and this weekend the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur is being celebrated in Nelson Park.
