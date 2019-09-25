(WAND) - A program is taking care of those who take care of us.
The mental health of first responders can be fragile, but there’s a group of volunteers making sure their well-being comes first.
Our first responders are there on someone's worst day or their scariest day. They’re there to protect people or even try to save them.
“Our jobs are very much unknown," said Decatur Ambulance Service employee Beau Hanger. "We don't know what we're going to come across."
“You're constantly in stressful situations, having to make decisions, watch you're back, watch everything around you, not going to know what's going to happen," said Ben Massey of the Decatur Police Department.
The mental health of first responders is very much at risk. Tara Ulis is the Clinical Coordinator of the Decatur Crisis Intervention Team.
She said in the Macon County community, there are a lot of first responders responding to friends, families, neighbors and coworkers. She indicated it can be difficult for them to deal with, and the group makes sure they were getting help they need.
A study by the Ruderman Family Foundation showed more than triple the amount of officers killed themselves verses being killed in the line of duty. Ulis said the goal of the program is to prevent that.
The group is comprised of first responder peers and mental health professionals who are trained in Macon County in an international program for Critical Incident Stress Management. All of these sessions for first responders happen in a group setting.
According to the detective and paramedic WAND News spoke with, it really helps.
“We are the people who see the worst that's out there," the said. "And having a framework to be able to process those pieces and someone to go to is probably the most important piece for us."
The Decatur Crisis Intervention Team is run on donations and volunteers. Anyone who would like to donate or learn more can email decaturcrisisteam@gmail.com.