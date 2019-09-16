CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department is warning people and businesses after receiving several reports of fake money being used.
Scammers are continuing to circulate the counterfeit currency by making small purchases at area businesses.
Champaign police said most cases, people are presenting counterfeit $100 bills to buy a small item in order to get as much real money back in change as possible.
Police are encouraging businesses to review the security features of U.S. Currency and how to authenticate money.
If counterfeit currency is suspected, call Champaign police.
These crimes are under investigation.