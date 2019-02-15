SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The public is asked to be on the lookout for fake money in Shelby County.
In a Facebook post, deputies said counterfeit money is circulating in the county. The bills say “For Motion Picture Use Only” and similar messages on the front and back.
When it called Friday night, WAND-TV was told the person who could clarify where specifically the money was spotted had left for the weekend.
Anyone who encounters counterfeit money is asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (217)774-3941.