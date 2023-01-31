SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Grammy winning, platinum-certified and CMA award-winning artist Maren Morris will headline the Illinois Lottery Grandstand at the 2023 Illinois State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Morris's third album Humble Quest was released in March of 2022 and debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and racked up Grammy nominations for Best County Album, Best Country Song, and Best Country Solo Performance for the Gold-certified “Circles Around This Town.”
“We are so excited to start announcing our 2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “To kick it all off with Maren Morris who brings hit after hit to our Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage is a dream come true. Whether you are a fan of her hit collaboration “The Middle” with Zedd or her hit country singles such as “My Church,” “80’s Mercedes,” or “The Bones,” it is sure to be a concert you are not going to want to miss.”
Ticket sales for Maren Morris will go on sale at a date that is yet to be determined.
Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD
Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123
*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.
The 2023 Illinois State Fair runs August 10 through 20 in Springfield.
