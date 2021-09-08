NEW BERLIN, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Fair is putting on a free concert in October featuring country artist Riley Green.
The concert is scheduled for October 6th at the Sangamon County Fairgrounds.
No tickets will be required for entry, the show is free and open to the public.
Fair Board President Nathan Smith says, “We wanted to make this a free show as a small way of showing our appreciation of the supporters of the Sangamon County Fair. We were all disappointed Riley Green couldn’t perform during our fair in June due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control, but he has been gracious enough to come back to New Berlin on October 6th to perform for his fans.”
Green was named the 2020 ACM Awards New Male Artist of the Year, and is known for his debut No. 1 hit single “There Was This Girl” and other hit singles “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and “If It Wasn’t For Trucks.”
He is currently on the “Beers On Me” tour with Dierks Bentley.
The fair will also have food and drinks available for purchase the night of the concert and parking will be available on the grounds for $10.
The fair will also be raffling off a guitar autographed by Riley Green.
Additional details about this free fan appreciation concert can be found at www.sangcofair.com.
