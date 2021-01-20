DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater announces its next big headlining act, country music artist Tracy Byrd, and special guest Laniey Wilson.
Tracy Byrd, a household name on the Country Music Scene since 1993 when his third single, called "Holdin' Heaven", off of his MCA Records, self-titled debut album, hit #1 on the Billboard Country Charts.
Throughout his career, Byrd has had over 30 hit singles, including "Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo," "The Keeper of the Stars" and "Drinking Bone."
Byrd will be joined on stage by Laniey Wilson. An up and coming country singer who was pinned as "Artist to Watch" in 2020 by Pandora, The Boot, and Sounds Like Nashville and is included in CMT's "Next Women of Country" program.
The concert is scheduled for Friday, May 21.
Tickets will be available for purchase online and at the Decatur Park District Administration Office starting Friday, Feb. 19 at 10:00 A.M.
