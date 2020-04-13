DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - COUNTRY Financial has announced the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 17 as a recipient of a COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation.
Representatives Curt Grant and Tim Young of Decatur announced the news on Monday. The $2,250 donation comes as DAV has established a new COVID-19 Unemployment Relief Fund to provide financial aid to service-connected disabled veterans who have lost employment during the virus outbreak.
“On top of the additional health risks our wounded, ill and injured veterans face with this virus, thousands of disabled veterans are being laid off or have had to close their small businesses due to the pandemic,” said DAV National Commander Stephen “Butch” Whitehead. “DAV remains dedicated—as we have for 100 years—to assisting our heroes who are desperately struggling and no longer able to make ends meet during this unprecedented time.”
Grant and Young both feel it is truly an honor to help an organization that they know has helped returning wounded veterans in this community—something that Grant experienced first-hand in 2014, when his son returned from Afghanistan with injuries from an improvised explosive device. The duo encourages others to join them in donating to the emergency campaign by visiting DAV.org/relief or texting RELIEF to 484848.
DAV is also converting in-person job fairs to virtual job fairs and online hiring For more information go to www.jobs.dav.org.
COUNTRY Financial will donate more than $1 million in 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders and active duty service members, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.”
The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active duty service members, veterans and their families. In 2019, COUNTRY Financial expanded the program and donated $700,000 to approximately 500 first responders and military organizations.