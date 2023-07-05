(WAND) - Country Financial is releasing information about the thousands of claims it received following the storms that ripped through Central Illinois.
From June 28 to July 5, Country Financial received 4,025 claims. 3,529 of those claims involve property losses, and 40 percent are auto related.
Cities with the most hail claims include:
Tuscola (71)
Rockford (49)
Marion (47)
Machesney Park (45)
Cities with the most reported wind damage include:
Springfield (209)
Decatur (131)
Danville (116)
Chatham (114)
Some insurers will cover temporary living expenses for those affected by storms.
If you have damage, you are recommended to take photos.
IF you have spoiled food due to outages, take pictures prior to throwing it out. Some insurers cover the cost of spoiled food.
Make an inventory of all damaged property.
Save receipts from emergency repairs, including receipts for basic item s li8ke duct tape and tarps.
