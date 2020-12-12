(WAND)- Country legend Charley Pride passed away Saturday from complications related to COVID-19.
Pride was only 86-years-old and recently received the lifetime achievement award after performing at last month's CMA Awards.
At Nov 11's CMA Awards, Pride took home the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award and sang "Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'" with Jimmie Allen.
It was his final performance.
"I'm so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away," Dolly Parton tweeted Saturday afternoon. "It's even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you."
Pride was born a sharecropper's son in Sledge, Mississippi, joined the Army, worked at a smelting plant in Missouri, tried to break into big-league baseball, and moved to Nashville in 1963 to make music.
In 1967 his recording of "Just Between You and Me" broke in the country Top 10 chart.
From then until 1987 he performed on 52 Top 10 hits.
He is survived by his wife, Rozene, their three children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
