NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAND) - County music singer Granger Smith shared heartbreaking news with fans Thursday afternoon.
Smith said their 3-year-old son, River Kelly Smith, died following a "tragic accident."
He did not share details surrounding that accident or exactly how the child died.
He said, "despite doctor's best efforts, he was unable to be revived."
Smith and his wife decided to donate River's organs to help other children get a second chance at life.
"Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you," Smith posted to his Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asked for donations to be made to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name.