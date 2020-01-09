MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A vote deciding if unincorporated areas of Macon County will allow the sale of recreational cannabis will happen on Thursday night.
The Macon County Board will vote after they hear from the public. However, it’s not likely the board will vote to opt in.
If sales were to be allowed the board would also vote on taxing it. They proposed a 3.75 percent tax locally and municipalities would be taxed at 3 percent.
The board, if they vote to opt out would join Decatur, the Village of Forsyth and Long Creek in the decision. Harristown voted to opt in, in October.
A referendum will be added to the March 2020 primary ballot for voters to cast their votes for opting in or out. However, the vote is non-binding, so the Decatur City Council is not required to take any action based on its outcome. But the referendum is voters' opportunity to send a message on where they stand on the issue.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at the County Building at 141 South Main Street in room 514 at 6 p.m.