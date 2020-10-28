DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - County clerks expect a busy week ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
Vermilion County Clerk Cathy Jenkins said Vermilion County, like every other county in central Illinois, has experienced an increase in early voting, from mail-in ballots to in-person voting.
"This (has) defiantly been a record year for us," Jenkins said.
This election, Vermilion County mailed out 3,400 ballots to residents and has already received 2,400 back. Jenkins said presidential elections are expected to be busy, but this year, officials have seen an increase.
"We weren't quite sure what it was going to be with the vote-by-mail and the early voting, so that's been up a little more than anticipated," Jenkins said. "However, we've got a process in place and it's been pretty smooth, but it was more than we anticipated initially."
In Logan County, Theresa Moore, county clerk and recorder, said leaders have seen a steady number of people early voting, but this week, they've seen an increase.
Moore said on Tuesday, 1,586 Logan County residents cast an early vote. She believes COVID-19 has a factor in people heading to the polls early.
"We kind of expected it and planned for it," Moore said.
Polling locations are operating a bit differently in 2020 because of the pandemic. Some counties have limited the number of booths in the room because of social distancing. In Vermilion County, Deputy Chief Lindsey Light said officials put up plexiglass around the election judges and have an abundance of cleaners.
"I have totes back here in the garage of disinfectant wipes - any wipe or cleaner that you can imagine, I have it," Light said.
Both county clerks recommended people consider voting early. Because of the pandemic and large numbers heading to the polls, both women want to make sure everyone gets a chance to cast their ballot.
In addition, if someone requested a mail-in ballot and changed their mind and wanted to vote in-person, they need to bring the mail-in ballot to the polling place to surrender it.
