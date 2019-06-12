SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County fair is officially underway.
On Tuesday the event kicked off at the fair grounds in New Berlin. Livestock judging, exhibit and commercial halls opened for people to enjoy.
Chloe Leonard, 2018 Miss Sangamon County, said the Sangamon County Fair is the kick-off to summer.
"It's kind of like a mini-state fair," said Leonard. "Whether you are five years old or 65 years old, there is something for everyone."
The Sangamon County Fair is full of activities for families to take part in. On Wednesday, exhibit and commercial halls will open in the morning at 10. Then in the evening, the Barnes PRCA Rodeo will be in the grandstands. Leonard said county fairs are a great way to bring the community together.
"Having county fairs is a way to promote agriculture," said Leonard. "There is much more to a county fair than just seeing livestock, we have the grandstand events and also places where children can show off their talents at the talent show. There really is a little bit of everything here."
Admission to the fair is $10 ages 5 and older. Anyone under the age of 4 is free.
Friday, is Senior Day and all seniors (60 and over) will be admitted for $5. The first 100 seniors get in free. Then Sunday, is Military Day. All Military with I.D. will be admitted free. For more details about the fair click here.