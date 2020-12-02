(WAND) -Counties in central Illinois have taken their own approach to orders put in place by Gov. JB Pritzker.
In the middle of November, the governor ordered all regions in Illinois to move back into Tier 3 of COVID-19 mitigations.
"You may think you live in a county that's less susceptible somehow, because you may have a lower number of cases or deaths in your county," Pritzker said in a Wednesday press briefing. "The reality is, this thing doesn't know any boundaries."
Cities like Springfield decided to follow the orders put in place by the governor, and Mayor Jim Langfelder said every region should be following the same rules.
"I've gotten calls from restaurants asking why they have to close when Menard County or other areas are open," Langfelder said. "It's not going to be pleasant. These restaurants are on the verge of closing their doors forever."
Christian County Board Member Craig Corzine said his county has taken a different approach.
"We all want the same thing," Corzine said. "We all want the best for everybody, and that's where I think the water gets a little muddied up. I think it all comes down to population and how many people you come into contact with."
One of the strictest rules at the Tier 3 level includes no indoor dining. This is a rule Langfelder was reluctant to follow at first, but ultimately chose to enforce.
"I wanted our restaurants open, but turning a blind eye to it, leaving it up to the owners — if we did that here in Springfield, everybody would be opened up," Langfelder said. "You would never bring down the spread."
On the other hand, Corzine said he believes it should be left up to each business to decide whether or not they want to remain open.
"With these smaller communities, we feel like we need to do whatever we can to help these small businesses stay in business," Corzine said. "It's ultimately their decision. They know they are at risk if they are open and want to keep doing business as usual."
In Corzine's eyes, the same rules should not apply to every county.
"The governor, and even people beyond that, are trying to do the right thing," Corzine said. "It is so hard to make rules for everybody, but it's a huge difference from Assumption to Taylorville, a huge difference from Taylorville to Springfield."
Langfelder said it will take all communities working together to help stop the spread of the virus.
"You might be well intentioned but one thing you don't want to deal with is, knowingly letting something happen, it continues to spread within an area and you did nothing about it," Langfelder said. "It could have devastating consequences."
