TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Work is underway at the Douglas County Museum on its new storefront exhibit.
The museum announced the permanent storefront exhibit will be a recreation of an early 20th-century business district and will feature public historical objects from donors.
"Just going through the history of Douglas County, there were so many of these smaller towns that were built up with the railroads, and so, it's just kind of interesting to put it all together," said Anna Dvorachek, executive director of the museum.
The exhibit will feature a bank safe door from the Arcola Drug Store, a blacksmith anvil once owned by USS Indianapolis survivor and Veteran Earl Riggins, antique doors from the Newman State Bank and a furniture undertaker, a desk from Tuscola's Cornbelt Savings and Loan, and pews from the Camarago Methodist Church.
"Our big thing was let's start creating this as more of an environment. Something people can walk into and feel like it kind of surrounds them," said Dvorachek.
The museum has already completed the entire wooden frame structure of the town. However, to help complete the project, museum leaders reached out to museum members, donors, and community members to make donations.
"We were thinking maybe this will take a year, you know we will see, but that happened fast. Now, we have exceeded the goal and we are closer to $15,000."
Museum leaders hope to have the exhibit open by the end of the year. To learn more or to make a donation, click here.
