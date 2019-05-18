HORRY COUNTY, SC. (WAND) - Two people are dead after a bus crash involving country music star Travis Tritt.
Authorities say the crash happened on a highway near Myrtle beach early Saturday morning.
Tritt's tour bus was sideswiped by a wrong-way driver.
The multi-vehicle crash killed two and injured a third. Tritt wrote on Twitter he was involved in the wreck, and everyone on the bus is okay.
Tritt says he felt "bad for those who died needlessly" and that he was "really shaken up" by what he saw.
The South Carolina Highway patrol is investigating.
Tritt is still scheduled to perform at the Sagamon County Fair on June 15.