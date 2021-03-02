SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A couple is accused of breaking into a home and threatening to shoot responding deputies.
Dustin Willoughby and Jennifer Jones are preliminarily charged with criminal trespass, obstructing justice, and threatening a public official.
Shelby County deputies were called to 875E 1650 North Road Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. for a report of someone breaking into the home.
The homeowner said she had live security pictures of two people breaking into to house.
Deputies said they saw a truck outside the residence and when they approached, two people were trying to go out of a window they had gone in.
When commanded to come out, deputies said they went back through the window into the house. They tried going out the south side of the house, but deputies cornered them.
Deputies said they tried multiple times to escape, always retreating back into the house when commanded to come out.
Deputies then went inside the home. They said Willoughby was behind a closed door and threatened to shoot officers.
Both Willoughby and Jones were eventually taken into custody.
Willoughby's bond is set at $50,000. Jones' bond is set at $30,000.
