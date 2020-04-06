SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Something that is not often thought of when preparing for a wedding is planning it around a national pandemic.
Jeff and Elizabeth Wake prove that love prevails, even in dark times.
"I think it is a story to be told for sure," Elizabeth says. "It will definitely live as quite a memory."
Elizabeth says planning a wedding takes months and months of work and preparation.
"We had about 175 people we were planning for," Elizabeth says. "We had the venue all set, had caterers, had everything planned for decorations, music."
Elizabeth and Jeff originally planned to tie the knot on April 18 but due to the Coronavirus, the pair didn't exactly get the wedding they had been dreaming of.
"Governor Pritzker put in place the stay at home mandate and we figured, if we don't do it now, it could be months before we could get married," Elizabeth says.
Jeff and Elizabeth say they wanted to keep their friends and family safe during this time, but still wanted something to celebrate.
"We didn't want to limit the number of people who could witness the wedding, who could share in that joy, so broadcasting it to Facebook was a way we could still maintain that large guest list," Elizabeth says.
Jeff says by using Facebook, their loved ones were still able to stand by their side.
"It felt great to know that they took their duties seriously, standing up next to the computer," Jeff says.
The couple got married March 21. They say they will renew their vows next year and have a large ceremony and reception.
"We knew our vows were going to be in sickness and in health, but didn't quite know it was going to be in quarantine and health," Elizabeth says.