KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WAND) - A Michigan couple used their July 4 wedding to celebrate America and their support of President Donald Trump.
The wedding included "Make America Great Again" hats and Don't Tread on Me cufflinks for the groomsmen and a custom Trump themed dress for the bride.
The bride was also seen posing with an assault rifle.
The reception included petitions for an anti-abortion "fetal heartbeat" bill at all of the guest tables.
The couple said everyone was welcome at their wedding, regardless of political standing.
The maid of honor is a Democrat. She chose to wear a plain red hat rather than a red "Make America Great Again" hat for the group photos.
Not everyone was supportive though. The groom's father refused to attend the wedding due to the theme.