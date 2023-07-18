DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Supreme Courts 5-2 decision upholding provisions of the SAFE-T act is meeting with mixed reviews from local state lawmakers.
State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, pointed out the ruling was divided down party lines. “We have politicized the Supreme Court I believe beyond what normal people could expect for justice,” Caulkins told WAND News.
State Representative Carol Ammons, (D) Urbana, took a different position while applauding the ruling.
State Senator Chapin Rose, (R) Mahomet, says “Democrats have endangered the citizens of Illinois.” He went on to call for the repeal of the Safe-T Act.
