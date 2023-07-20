WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAND) – The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has passed a code of ethics for the nine member U.S. Supreme Court by a slim one-vote margin along party lines. Republicans are promising to kill it once it makes it to the Senate floor.
“You’ve got the votes to get it out of here. But this things as dead as fried chicken on the Senate floor and it’s dead as fried chicken in the House,” said Sen. John Kennedy, (R) Louisiana.
Sen. Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, has been working for more than a decade to convince the court it needs to have a code of ethics. Recent media reports questioning the conduct of Justices Sotomayor, Thomas and Alito have accelerated efforts for Congress to take action.
“They are the most powerful judges in America and yet they are not required to follow even the most basic ethical standards,” Durbin stated during the committee hearing.
