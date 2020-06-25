MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County will have a full manual recount of the 2018 sheriff's race after a court order was issued Thursday.
The recount comes after Tony "Chubby" Brown defeated Jim Root by one vote in the initial election. Root then challenged the result of the election by ordering a discovery recount in certain districts.
According to the order, all ballots cast will be recounted under Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner's supervision. It will start on Tuesday, July 7 and will be ongoing each business day until finished.
The full recount had been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order is attached to this story as a PDF file.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.