MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An employee of the Montgomery County New Courthouse building in Hillsboro has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from Bryant Hitchings, Montgomery County State's Attorney.
The employee tested positive on April 30. Two other employees have experienced COVID-19 symptoms and their test results are pending. The courthouse has been in contact with the Montgomery County Health Department and is following all guidelines.
According to the press release, the courthouse has been operating under the guidance of the state and federal leaders since March 16. The courthouse has been open for emergency hearings only.
These hearings include: All In-Custody cases, including bond settings; All Criminal Felony cases with time constraints; All Juvenile Detention and Shelter Care hearings, All hearings involving Emergency and Plenary Orders of Protection; Any other emergency-type hearings at the discretion of the Resident Circuit Judge. All of the above hearings may be done by remote video conferencing if possible. Members of the public are required to wear a mask before entering the building and will not be admitted if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
