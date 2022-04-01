SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police had to handle an incident at the Sangamon County Court House Friday morning.
Officials said a 52-year-old man was arrested on the 7th floor in courtroom 7C just before 10 a.m.
They said he walked into the courtroom while court was in session, walked past the public gallery area, and tried to approach presiding Judge Ryan Cadigan.
Witnesses said the male had refused any verbal requests to stop or exit the courtroom.
Detectives from the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division and a Sangamon County Sheriff's Office Correctional Officer tried to remove the man.
They said he refused to leave and fought with police, even biting a Correctional Officer on the arm.
The man was eventually taken into custody, placed into handcuffs, and taken to the Sangamon County Jail.
He was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment for a non-life-threatening injury stemming from this incident.
The suspect's name has not yet been released, and it is not clear yet why he was trying to approach the judge.
