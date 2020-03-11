(WAND) - Central Illinoisans want to know where they can get tested for COVID-19.
Unfortunately, Illinoisans can't walk into a hospital or clinic and ask to be tested as supplies are too limited in the state, so hospitals must prioritize who gets the testing.
A spokesperson for Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana tells WAND News that while the hospital is testing patients for the virus, it's only for a limited number of patients who meet specific criteria. Carle is only testing 20 patients a week who:
- Display symptoms for COVID-19, like a fever, cough, and breathing difficulty
- Have either traveled to affected areas, or been exposed to someone with COVID-19
- Test negative for the flu
Those patients will get their specimens sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health, and IDPH will contact the patient if they test positive.
Additionally, a spokesperson for HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield tells WAND News it will also begin doing the testing soon, but has not started yet.
Anyone who thinks they have COVID-19 should call their primary care doctor or, if they think they need it, an emergency room.
Illinoisans are also advised to take everyday health actions to prevent the virus' spread, like frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, disinfecting regularly-touched surfaces, and staying home from work, school and other public places if ill.