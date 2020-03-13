CHICAGO (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker announced 14 additional people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state's total cases to 46.
"The State is taking aggressive measures to help limit the spread of the virus as the number of positive cases we report each day is increasing," said IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike. "The situation continues to evolve rapidly, and we want to get ahead of the widespread community transmission to reduce the number of people affected. We would rather be over cautious than put the health of our most vulnerable populations at risk.
About 30 percent of the cases in Illinois are travel related. About 41 percent of cases are a contact of a COVID-19 case. The majority of cases are recovering. Officials say that 94 percent are at home or at a hospital in isolation.
There are no reported deaths from the virus in Illinois.
Nine of the new cases are in Chicago, four are in Cook County and one is in Lake County. The age range for the new cases is from 20s to 90s.
During the press conference, Pritzker also announced that all schools K-12 will be closed beginning on March 17 until March 30.
Pritzker also announced new economic measures to reduce the burden of the virus to Illinois families.
Gov. Pritzker and Attorney General Raoul have urged the Illinois Commerce Commission to immediately institute a moratorium on shutoffs for all utility companies across Illinois – including energy, telecommunications and water – until the state disaster proclamation has been lifted. The administration is also requesting changes to payment and collection policies to ensure Illinoisans aren’t saddled with utility debt as a result of COVID-19, the press release stated.
The governor is also working with the major food banks across Illinois to expand services.
Pritzker also released their availability of testing for the virus. IDPH is working with state labs and hospital partners to increase testing and their capability.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931.