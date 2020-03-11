(WAND) - Coronavirus or COVID19 has been officially declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.
The virus has spread across over 100 countries. Tens of thousands have gotten sick. Thousands have died. 93% of the cases are in four countries: China, Italy, Iran and South Korea.
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom said, "In the past two weeks the number of cases outside China has increased thirteenfold and the number of affected countries has tripled. In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries to climb even higher."
Tedros said some countries have been able to suppress and control the outbreak. However, he scolded some other world leaders for failing to act quickly enough to contain the outbreak.
"We're deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction," he said.
Merriam Webster defines a pandemic as something that occurs over a wide geographic area, affecting an exceptionally high proportion of the population.
Cases in China and Korea have significantly declined. There are 81 countries with no confirmed cases, and 57 countries with ten cases or less.
The majority of patients diagnosed make full recoveries. However, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of contracting the virus.
Declaring a pandemic is not a decision the WHO makes lightly. It can have significant impacts on already fragile world markets and lead to more stringent travel and trade markets.
Tedros said this is the first time a coronavirus has caused a pandemic.