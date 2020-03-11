DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - There's nearly a thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., 19 of those cases are in Illinois.
Health officials say one can best protect themselves by hand washing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said one should wash their hands after blowing their nose, coughing or sneezing. It should also be the first thing to do when coming home.
Pandemics can be scary and people are becoming more cognitive of their hygiene because of this virus. Krystle Tempel, the public educator for the Macon County Public Health Department, said the best thing to do is be prepared.
"We notice people are taking extra precautions which is great," Tempel said. "Preparing for what could happen is great but not changing your lifestyle at this point."
Tempel said stock piling items such as, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and soaps are not necessary.
"We're really asking people to do what should be done in our everyday lives," Tempel said.
Health experts said while practicing cleanliness, one should put in the same effort in keeping their home, work area and personal items disinfected.
While soap and water is the most effective way in combating Covid-19, the CDC suggested using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.